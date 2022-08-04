ALERT: Howard County Man Offered Teenage Girls Money For 'Sex Acts'

The Howard County Police Department is alerting the community after a man approached two teenage girls and offered them money in exchange for sex acts, the department said on Twitter.

The man approached the 14-year-olds near the Swansfield Pool in Columbia around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police by phone at 410-313-STOP or email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

