ALERT: Howard County Man Offered Teenage Girls Money For 'Sex Acts'

David Cifarelli
The man who approached the teenage girls
The man who approached the teenage girls Photo Credit: Howard County Police (Twitter)

The Howard County Police Department is alerting the community after a man approached two teenage girls and offered them money in exchange for sex acts, the department said on Twitter

The man approached the 14-year-olds near the Swansfield Pool in Columbia around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8, police said. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police by phone at 410-313-STOP or email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

