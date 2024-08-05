Photos, Video Of Columbia Mall Shooter Who Killed Teen Released By Police

Officers were called late in the afternoon on Saturday, July 27, where there was a reported shooting in the area of the food court with one person - later identified as Little - dead in the mall before the shooter fled the area

Police say that "detectives have been reviewing hundreds of hours of footage from the mall’s expansive camera system," leading to the release of photos and and the video "that may aid in identification."

The shooter in this incident was wearing a dark mask over his face and a hooded sweatshirt over his head, so initial images showed no distinguishing features, investigators said.

Through the video review, police believe the shooting was specifically targeting Little, they added.

According to police, the shooter was seen sitting at a table at the food court with his head down until Little walked toward a bathroom hallway. He then got up from his table, followed the teen, waited for Little to exit the bathroom before firing a fatal shot from behind and running through a back door.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene and was found with a gun on him. Further investigation determined that Little was also the victim in a shooting in April 2023, which left him with injuries.

The shooter was described as a young Black man in his teens or 20s with a small stature. He was wearing all dark clothing and hooded sweatshirt with a dark mask.

It remains under investigation.

A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered for information regarding the shooter.

Tipsters can contact investigators by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

