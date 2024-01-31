Peeping Tom From Baltimore Busted By Boy's Father At Maryland Rest Area: State's Attorney

Bruce William Laidlaw, 67, followed a 16-year-old boy into the restroom at the I-95 North Welcome Center/Rest Area in Savage in June 2023, the Howard County State’s Attorney said.

He then “pretended to use the sinks to position himself directly in front on the stall the juvenile was using,” the state’s attorney added.

The victim’s father caught Laidlaw crouching down and looking at the boy through the cracks of the door before yelling at him to leave three separate times.

The father and son then followed Laidlaw on I-95 north to photograph his vehicle for identification.

Laidlaw was convicted of private place surveillance with prurient intent and peeping tom on Friday, Jan. 26. He will be sentenced in May 2024.

