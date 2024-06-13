James Wells, 39, was charged with assault following an investigation into a road rage incident on I-70 in Howard County when he pointed a paintball pistol at another person.

Troopers were called at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to a stretch of the westbound lanes of the interstate near the West Friendship Scale House, when a person called 911 and reported the driver of a blue Chevy pointed a weapon at his during a bout of road rage.

The victim was also able to provide investigator's with a license plate number.

Troopers were able to track down the driver on I-70 at MD-15 in Frederick. During the subsequent traffic stop, Wells reported informed them that he had pointed the paintball pistol at the other driver and handed over the weapon.

Wells was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault. He was taken to the Howard County Department of Corrections for processing on Thursday.

