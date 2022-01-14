Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: SWAT Called To Shots Fired At Police In Baltimore County (DEVELOPING)
Obituaries

Sorority & Fraternity Mourn Loss Of 27-Year-Old Brother Killed In Maryland Crash

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Rony Sibrian
Rony Sibrian Photo Credit: Manny Jay GoFundMe photo

A 27-year-old Silver Spring who died in a crash in Howard County, is being mourned by members of Greek life at a college in Maryland.

On Jan. 13, Rony Sibrian was behind the wheel of a 2002 Toyota Avalon heading south on Route 29 when he left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned around 5:05 p.m. in Laurel, county police said.

Sibrian was rushed to a nearby, where he was pronounced dead.

Courtney Sinkler of the Alpha Phi Omega Sorority and Fraternity at Frostburg State University remembered Sibrian on Facebook:

Truly the saddest news I could have read today 💔. Rony was one the sweetest and friendliest ΑΦΩ brothers I’ve met. He welcomed and made a friend in everyone. Attending his parties was not a suggestion but a request 😂. He also became one of my Comp Sci study buddies. RIP Rony, the world need more people with good vibes like you 💙💛

According to social media, Sibrian was an El Salvador native studying Secure Computing And Information Assurance Major at Frostburg State University.

Several of Sibrian's peers shared memories on Facebook.

My heart is broken this morning. Rest In Peace to an amazing friend. I’ll never forget you ❤️ Rony Sibrian

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs for Sibrian. It has raised more than $4,800 as of Friday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash he died in. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.