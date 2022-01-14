Sorority & Fraternity Mourn Loss Of 27-Year-Old Brother Killed In Maryland Crash

A 27-year-old Silver Spring who died in a crash in Howard County, is being mourned by members of Greek life at a college in Maryland.

On Jan. 13, Rony Sibrian was behind the wheel of a 2002 Toyota Avalon heading south on Route 29 when he left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned around 5:05 p.m. in Laurel, county police said.

Sibrian was rushed to a nearby, where he was pronounced dead.

Courtney Sinkler of the Alpha Phi Omega Sorority and Fraternity at Frostburg State University remembered Sibrian on Facebook:

Truly the saddest news I could have read today 💔. Rony was one the sweetest and friendliest ΑΦΩ brothers I’ve met. He welcomed and made a friend in everyone. Attending his parties was not a suggestion but a request 😂. He also became one of my Comp Sci study buddies. RIP Rony, the world need more people with good vibes like you 💙💛

According to social media, Sibrian was an El Salvador native studying Secure Computing And Information Assurance Major at Frostburg State University.

Several of Sibrian's peers shared memories on Facebook.

My heart is broken this morning. Rest In Peace to an amazing friend. I’ll never forget you ❤️ Rony Sibrian

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs for Sibrian. It has raised more than $4,800 as of Friday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash he died in.

