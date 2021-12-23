'One Helluva Firefighter': Howard County's Richard Blankenship Dies, 47

Longtime Baltimore area firefighter Richard Blankenship died on Dec. 20 surrounded by his family after a valiant battle against cancer. He was 47 years old.

A Laurel native, Blankenship worked as a career firefighter for 20 years and was described as a "fireman's fireman." He ran haunted house "Laurel's House of Horror" for seven years.

His wife, Charlene, announced his passing on Facebook.

"He fought hard. He was tough all the way to the end," she wrote. "My heart breaks [into] many pieces as does those that loved and knew him. He helped save many lives and was a good family man. He kept me on my toes always. He made jokes even through battling pain moments and still managed to laugh and make others laugh.

"He was my ROCK and true love that loved me and knew how to handle me like no one else. He always made me feel beautiful even when I didn’t feel it so much."

"Rich brought so much to the shift and station," John Merson said on social media.

"He loved this job and made such a difference in everyone he had contact with. So thankful I got to spend so much time with him. I think the last job we ran was this apartment building on Rowanberry. No one better to make the push with.

"His legacy will live on in the many young fireman he had so much influence over."

"Today Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services lost a great husband, father, son, friend, and one helluva Firefighter 🧑‍🚒 in Richard Richie Blankenship," Louis Winston said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest easy my brother. Cancer Sucks…..!!!!!"

Visitation will be held on Dec. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Community Hall at the Savage Volunteer FIre Co. Inc., located at 8521 Corridor Road in Savage. Funeral services will be held on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Engine Bay of the Savage Volunteer FIre Co.

Blankenship is survived by his wife, Charlene; parents Richard and Mary; his sister Nicole, his six children; Zachary, Tyler, Alex, Allyson, Andrew Nicholas and his granddaughter Cali Rose.

