Columbia Native Makenzie Rynn Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle, 27

Columbia native Makenzie Rynn died on Jan. 4, 2023 after a valiant cancer battle, according to her obituary.

Macknezie graduated with honors from Seton Keough High School and went on to study at Florida Atlantic University before earning her degree in behavior psychology in May 2022. She played soccer and worked as a fitness instructor and intern during college, her obituary reads.

Mackenzie's obituary remembers her as a "beauty inside and out with a passion for living life to the fullest. She was selfless and quick with a smile or word of encouragement to lift the spirits of others. She had a remarkable ability to put others at ease, offer comfort, or just create space for you to be yourself."

Services are set for April 21 with a celebration of life set for April 22. Click here for service information and Mackenzie's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.