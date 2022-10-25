Rifle-Wielding Shooter Sentenced For 'Disturbing' 2019 Howard County Murder: State's Attorney

A Maryland man is facing life in prison for his role in the violent murder of a man in Howard County after a physical altercation went sideways, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted on murder and other charges, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for his role in the death of Columbia resident Taiwan Dashon Dorsey in 2019.

Prosecutors said that shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019, Howard County Police officers responded to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that Dorsey and a friend had an ongoing dispute with Ngande, and on the day of the shooting, a fight ensued between the three.

When the altercation ended, prosecutors said that Ngande returned to his home, retrieved a rifle, and fired multiple shots at both Dorsey and his friend as they attempted to flee the shooter.

Dorsey was struck once in the back and ran toward the parkway, where he later collapsed. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

Ngande was apprehended by police investigators on July 22, 2019, in the area of Little Patuxent Parkway near the site of the shooting.

Ngande was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime;

Possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in a shooting death.

“Ngande’s actions, in this case, are disturbing and will not be tolerated. A physical altercation is not worth taking someone’s life or potentially endangering nearby citizens by carelessly shooting a rifle in a neighborhood,” Gibson stated.

“We are grateful for today’s guilty verdict, which was the result of a collaborative effort of our outstanding police officers, the community, and the prosecutors assigned to the case.”

When he is sentenced in December, Gibson will face life in prison for the murder conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.