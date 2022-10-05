Maryland Man Who Sexually Abused His Stepdaughter Gets 8 Years In Prison

A Maryland man who repeatedly sexually abused his stepdaughter nearly 20 years ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison, authorities say.

Terrance Diggs, 64, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor after his stepdaughter said he abused her from age eight to 16, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office reports. This ultimately forced the victim to run away from home when she was 16, the office continues.

The victim, who lived with Diggs, said he abused her several times a week when her mother was away from home. Several witnesses also claim Diggs admitted to abusing his stepdaughter, officials say.

"It took an incredible amount of courage for this victim to come forward and re-live the traumatic events that occurred at the hands of the only man she thought of as a father," said State's Attorney Rich Gibson. "We are pleased with the outcome of this case and hope it encourages those who may be reluctant to come forward, no matter how much time has passed."

Diggs even admitted to the abuse when he was arrested on January 13, officials say.

