Howard County Scientist Wins $2M Playing Lottery

A Howard County man got quite the surprise after a Powerball ticket he purchased on Dec. 15, turned out to be a 2 million dollar winner.

The 54-year-old, who has worked as a researcher and scientist for 20 years, didn't even realize he won the massive prize until he went to buy another ticket and had his previous Powerball ticket checked.

The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at the Royal Farms #230 located at 7136 Montevideo Road in Jessup.

“It was an interesting day,” the man said of the day he purchased the lucky ticket at the convenience store. He says he originally went to Royal Farms to put gas in his car and that it was a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket, adding both the Power Play and Double Play options.

Once his ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Dec. 15, he won the second-tier prize of $1 million, and the Power Play option doubled his prize to $2 million.

The lucky player says he is still hashing out plans for his winnings but is thinking about using some of the money to fund his upcoming research.

For selling the big-ticket, the Royal Farms store in Jessup will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery.

