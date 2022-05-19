Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice
Howard Daily Voice

Howard County Man Found Guilty For Murdering Montgomery County 18-Year-Old

David Cifarelli
Shawndel Arnez Weem
Shawndel Arnez Weem Photo Credit: Howard County State's Attorney Office

A man from Howard County is facing up to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Montgomery County, the Howard County State's Attorneys Office said. 

Shawndel Arnez Weems, 24, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Simeon Makuna on Thursday, May 19, the office said. 

Weems was said to have shot Makuna multiple times while Makuna was walking away from his car in in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way on February 6, 2021, the office reports. 

Weems later told investigators that he did not know Makuna at all and only shot him because he felt he was giving him a malice look, the office reports. Makuna also had no weapon on him, the office added.

Weems sentencing date is scheduled for September 30. 

