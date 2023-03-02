Contact Us
Elkridge Corners Shopping Center Evacuated After Gas Leak (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
Elkridge Corners Shopping Center
Elkridge Corners Shopping Center Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

Police are currently evacuating a shopping center in Howard County after a natural gas leak was reported.

Firefighters are on the scene at the Elkridge Corners Shopping Center on the 7200 block of Montgomery Road after the leak was reported around 2 p.m., Thursday, March 2, according to Howard County Fire and Rescue officials. 

Crews are currently evacuating the buildings in the shopping center.

The cause and site of the leak have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. 

