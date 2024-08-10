Motorcyclist Killed In Laurel Crash

The unidentified man was heading north on Washington Boulevard on a Suzuki GSX-S750 when it struck a truck turning left near Lynn Buff Court around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Howard County police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were uninjured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Washington Boulevard in the area of the collision was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours.

