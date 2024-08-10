Fair 81°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Killed In Laurel Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash in Laurel, police said.

Howard County Police 

Howard County Police 

Photo Credit: Howard County Police Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified man was heading north on Washington Boulevard on a Suzuki GSX-S750 when it struck a truck turning left near Lynn Buff Court around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Howard County police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were uninjured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Washington Boulevard in the area of the collision was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE