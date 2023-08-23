Married Couple Brings Popular American Brunch Spot To Maryland — With 1st Location In Elkridge

Another Broken Egg Cafe, which markets itself as the nation's leading upscale brunch spot, is opening its first Maryland location.

The cafe's newest location will open on Monday, Aug. 29, at 7700 Hearthside Way in Elkridge, bringing Southern-inspired food and Southern charm to the Greater Baltimore area.

This is the brand’s 91st location nationwide, and the first for local entrepreneurs Karl and Toni Young, a husband-and-wife team with decades of experience in restaurant operations.

“Once Toni and I decided that we wanted to grow our operations with a new concept, we quickly realized that options for culinary-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch in Howard County were limited,” Karl said. “After speaking with the Another Broken Egg Cafe team, we knew that we wanted to be the first franchisees to propel the brand forward in the Northeast.”

Offerings at the Elkridge location will include core menu items with broad fan appeal like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more.

Kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the French Toast Sampler or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin and baked bacon). The new location also features an enticing and modernized environment where gourmet food and beverage come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for all.

In addition to its signature Southern-inspired cuisine, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes gluten-friendly, vegetarian and other offerings to meet dietary needs. For guests on-the-go, Another Broken Egg Cafe offers online ordering with takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community, as well as small and large group catering.

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 7700 Hearthside Way, Elkridge.

