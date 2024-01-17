Fair 30°

Man Listed In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near School In Ellicott City: Police

A man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting near a Howard County middle school, authorities said.

Howard County Police responded to the shooting in Ellicott City on Wednesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Howard County Police
Valerie Musson
The man was found with a gunshot wound as officers responded to a parking lot on the 4400 block of Montgomery Road near Ellicott Mills Middle School around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to email police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or call 410-313-STOP

