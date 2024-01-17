Man Listed In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near School In Ellicott City: Police

The man was found with a gunshot wound as officers responded to a parking lot on the 4400 block of Montgomery Road near Ellicott Mills Middle School around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to email police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or call 410-313-STOP.

