‘Mailbox Mix-Up:’ $30K Offered For Clues In Decades-Old Howard County Arson Case That Killed 2

Joe Selby, the manager of Enchanted Forest, the former fairytale-themed amusement park on Route 40 in Ellicott City, and his wife, Betty, shared the last name as another large family that lived in the same county, according to police.

After a brawl occurred at a local bar about five years earlier, detectives believe someone tried to retaliate by starting the fire that claimed their lives at 12102 Frederick Road in Ellicott City.

But they burned the wrong house down, just one mile away, on March 6, 1981.

“The two different Selby families both had their names on their mailboxes, one ‘J. Selby,’ and the other ‘J.N. Selby,’ said police.

“In what is believed to be a mailbox mix-up, two innocent, beloved people lost their lives. Now, 43 years later, we need your help to bring this cold-case to justice.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Chief of Police Gregory Der are offering a $30,000 reward for clues on any cold case homicide.

"Investigation would indicate that the perpetrator(s) had a grudge against them or someone in the family," police said. "It should have been obvious to the arsonist that the home was occupied at the time of the fire."

Contact police at 410-313-STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov with any information.

