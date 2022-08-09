Maryland Police Dispatcher Celebrated For Helping Mother Reunite With Missing, Hospitalized Son

Howard County is celebrating an emergency dispatcher who went "the extra mile and beyond" to help ensure a man's safety after he had trouble breathing following a race, authorities say.

On Saturday, July 23, Trish Geiman took a call from a Delaware woman who had grown worried after her son called her to tell her that he was having difficulty breathing after finishing a 5K race, according to Howard County police.

The woman stated that her son was a resident of Howard County and that she was unable to get back in contact with him after the call.

The worried mother told Geiman that she was unsure of her son's location, or what race he had finished, prompting Geiman to make attempts to contact him herself, police said.

When Geiman was unable to get ahold of the woman's son, she looked up races that had been run that day, eventually finding a race that had been held in a neighboring county.

Geiman contacted the dispatch center of the county and was able to determine that a man matching the description had been transported by paramedics to a hospital, according to officials.

Geiman was then able to tell the worried mother the information given to her by the neighboring county.

The mother drove down from Delaware to find her son, who she reports is doing well, and that she was touched by Geiman's efforts to locate her son.

“Grateful and blessed, I am so very grateful that you were the person on the other end of the call on July 23. Thank you for going the extra mile and beyond," said the mother in a note that was accompanying a bouquet of flowers sent to Geiman.

Howard County police also congratulated Geiman, calling her "a great example of the impact our dedicated dispatchers make in people’s lives every day".

