Late on Thursday afternoon, the Howard County Police Department announced that Emil Watkins, 40, is facing a host of charges after being caught with cash and contraband.

According to investigators, tipsters advised the agency that Watkins was allegedly selling crack cocaine out of an Elkridge motel, leading to his arrest.

A search earlier this week led to the seizure of more than a kilogram of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, thousands of dollars in cash, ammo, and other items "indicative of distribution."

Watkins was charged with multiple drug possession and distribution offenses. He's being held without bond.

