Inmate Back In Custody After Escape From Prison Van In Howard County: State Police

Maryland State Police officials confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that Morris was apprehended after making a great escape earlier in the morning in Howard County.

A widespread search was launched at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Morris, an inmate, escaped from a transport van.

The 38-year-old - who was in custody for burglary - got away in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Route 32 wearing a prison uniform without handcuffs or shackles..

The Howard County, Anne Arundel County, and Maryland State police departments then launched an extensive search for him on foot and with drones until he was apprehended once more.

