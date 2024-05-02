Jose Eduardo Reyes Corrales, who was wanted for first-degree murder from an incident reported in Columbia in June 2023 is in custody and waiting extradition back to Maryland to face the criminal charge.

Police say that on June 11, 2023, Corrales, 46, stabbed an acquaintance during an altercation that became physical at the Long Reach Village Center in the 8700 block of Cloudleap Court.

The victim was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, following the fatal incident last summer, Corrales fled to Mexico and investigators lost contact with him.

However, he was not swift enough, and he was located in Nashville over the past month, and taken into custody.

Investigators were able to notify the US Marshals Service, who apprehended Corrales on Wednesday, May 1.

