'Freak Drowning' Kills Glen Burnie's Larry Capps Mourned As 'Life Of the Party'

Support is swelling for the family of Glen Burnie native Lawrence “Larry” Capps, whose death has left a hole in his family following his unexpected death on Friday, June 2 at the age of 31.

Also known to his loved ones as “LarBear,” “Big Swole,” and “Hammer,” Capps has been described as “the life of the party” by his friends and loved ones as they continue to mourn his death and prepare to say goodbye.

Capps was a football star for years, including a stint at North County High School, and later worked as a sprinkler fitter for Mid-Atlantic Fire Protection, according to his family.

He was a fan of video games, corn hole, fishing, and spending time with family during Ocean City vacations - specifically his 8-year-old nephew, who enjoyed bike rides with his "best friend" until his passing.

“If you didn't know Larry, he was always ready and wanting to make you laugh like his father did,” one tribute posted on Facebook said. “He loved all of his family with all his heart plus more. Especially his nephew T, who if you (didn’t) know them you'd think they were father and son, they were that close.”

Services for Capps has been set for this weekend at the Gonces Funeral Home in Brooklyn.

Friends, family, and well-wishers flocked to social media to express their appreciation and adoration of Capps.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started on behalf of the Capps family to help offset funeral costs, which has raised nearly $11,000 dollars in just days.

“Larry was such an outgoing, caring, obnoxiously funny person to be around,” organizers wrote. “He was always the life of the party no matter where he was. We never (imagined) this would happen so soon.”

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so here.

