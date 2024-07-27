Firefighter, Resident Injured During Howard County Apartment Fire That Left Dozens Displaced

At around 5:30 a.m. Howard County Fire and EMS crews were called to the 6000 block of Orchard Club Drive in Elkridge, where there was a reported fire in the area.

The fire was placed under control within an hour.

In total, approximately 40 people were displaced, according to officials.

While battling the blaze, one firefighter suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. One resident also suffered minor injuries, officials said. A third victim was treated, but refused transport to an area hospital.

Three pets perished in the fire.

The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region. Crews cleared the scene at around noon on July 27.

According to officials, the cause and manner of the fire remain under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

