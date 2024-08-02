Fatal Route 32 Crash In Howard County Under Investigation: Police (Developing)

An investigation has been launched by the Howard County Police Department after the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer crashed, and then was struck by a second vehicle early on Aug. 2, investigators say.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday morning, police say that a driver was heading west on Route 32 when it struck the slow shoulder guardrail, then crossed over three lanes of traffic and struck the concrete barrier on the opposite side of the roadway.

A 2023 Honda HR-V that was heading west then struck the disabled truck.

The woman driving the Ford was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Honda were uninjured.

Following the crash, Route 32 was closed for several hours from I-95 in Howard County before reopening in time for the morning commute.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

