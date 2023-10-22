Columbia Taco Shops Minutes From Each Other Make Yelp List Of 100 Best In America

El Sabor Chapin and DMV Taqueria, both in Columbia, were both named among the "Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023," by Yelp.

El Sabor Chapin is not easy to find. It's a small, little taco stand on Harpers Farm Road. Yelpers are raving about the authenticity of these street tacos.

Then, on Banneker Road — about four minutes away — there's DMV Taqueria. Another food truck. This place has Birria tacos, mix-and-match — any taco you could ever hope for, Yelpers say.

How did Yelp come up with the list?

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the website said. "If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

