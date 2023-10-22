Overcast 52°

Columbia Taco Shops Minutes From Each Other Make Yelp List Of 100 Best In America

A pair of Maryland taco shops have made Yelp's list of 100 best in the U.S., and they're located just minutes from each other.

 Photo Credit: dmv_taqueria Instagram
El Sabor Chapin and DMV Taqueria, both in Columbia, were both named among the "Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023," by Yelp.

El Sabor Chapin is not easy to find. It's a small, little taco stand on Harpers Farm Road. Yelpers are raving about the authenticity of these street tacos.

Then, on Banneker Road — about four minutes away — there's DMV Taqueria. Another food truck. This place has Birria tacos, mix-and-match — any taco you could ever hope for, Yelpers say.

How did Yelp come up with the list?

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the website said. "If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

Click here for the full Yelp list.

