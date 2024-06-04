Collaboration Between Howard County PD, Sheriff Lands Jewelry Store Thief Behind Bars (Video)

In late May, police say that a a man brandished a knife at a mall in Columbia, where he stole two watches, though he did not get far.

Police say that after threatening the employee, the suspect hopped over the counter, placed some items in a white bag and fled the area on foot.

In video released by police on Tuesday, a BOLO can be heard, and a member of the sheriff's office reported spotting the suspect at an area car wash, which resulted in a short-lived foot pursuit when a member of the Howard County Police Department found him in the area.

The officer was able to quickly apprehend the jewel thief, and both watches and the knife used in the robbery were recovered without further incident.

