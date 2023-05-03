Children Found Working At McDonald's Restaurants In Maryland, US Labor Department Says

More than 300 children were found working at McDonald's restaurants across the U.S., some in Maryland, according to the US Labor Department.

The children, under 16 years old, were discovered during an investigation into Bauer Food LLC, Archways Richwood LLC and Bell Restaurant Group I LLC – three separate franchisees that operate a total of 62 McDonald’s locations across Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio.

The franchises employed the 305 children more than the legally permitted hours and perform tasks prohibited by law for young workers. In all, the investigations led to assessments of $212,544 in civil money penalties against the employers.

While the DOL did not release the exact locations or specifics, according to NBC Washington, McDonald's restaurants in Columbia, Odenton, Savage, and Catonsville employed children.

