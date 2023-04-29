Child Pornographer In Howard County Apprehended By Maryland State Police Investigators

Elkridge resident William Gomes, 41, was charged this week after being arrested by investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit after they developed evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography in the region.

The multi-agency investigation was launched in February 2023.

According to state police, investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Gomes’ Howard County home on Thursday, April 27, leading to the seizure of multiple electronic devices that contained child pornography, leading to his arrest.

Gomes was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Ten counts of possession of child pornography;

Three counts of distribution of child pornography;

Creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged ins sexual conduct.

He was transported to the Howard County Department of Corrections to be processed on the charges. No return court date has been announced.

