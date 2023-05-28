Cellmate Under Investigation For Homicide At Maryland Prison: State Police

Maryland State Police issued an alert on Sunday, May, 28, advising that Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27, a state prison inmate serving time for a burglary, was found dead inside the facility.

Police say that an inmate has been identified as a suspect. He’s being held in a separate part of the prison and possible charges are pending.

According to state police, on Saturday, May 27, investigators were notified about an inmate’s death inside the facility, and upon arrival found Delfosse with multiple injuries on Saturday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the prison by Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Service personnel.

The preliminary investigation determined that Delfosse was cellmates with his attacker when the incident occurred.

An autopsy is now under way to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The murder remains under investigation. It is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office to determine what charges should be filed.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

