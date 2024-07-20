Baltimore Man Gets Decades In Prison After Howard County Victim Found Dead In Burning Home

Baltimore native Dennis Lee Graham, 40, was sentenced to 70 years in prison with all but 40 years suspended for his role in the death of 64-year-old James Sents, Jr. in Elkridge.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on March 3, 2023, officers were called to Sents' home in the 6000 block of Old Washington Road to investigate a reported home invasion, where they were met by smoke coming from a bedroom.

Upon arrival, first responders found Sents dead inside the home, and Graham was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder, false imprisonment, and arson.

Investigators say that Graham broke into the home, assaulted Sents, and then set a small fire in the bedroom that qas quickly extinguished.

On Friday, the state's attorney's office announced that Graham has been sentenced. Following his release, a judge also ordered that Graham serve five years of supervised probation.

There were no shortage of tributes for Sents following his death.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.