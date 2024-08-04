Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Howard County Restaurant Shooting: Police

Barry Batson was taken into custody on Friday night by members of the Howard County Police Department after an investigation into a non-fatal shooting inside an Ellicott City eatery.

According to police, shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers were called to the Mint Room in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. Investigators say that an altercation between Batson and his victim led to the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is believed to be domestic-related. It remains under investigation.

Batson was arrested at the restaurant and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

