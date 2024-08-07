Bad Drivers Rampantly Running Red Lights Highlighted By Police In Howard County (Video)

In accordance with "National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week," the agency released a new video showcasing multiple near-crashes while intently speeding past obvious red lights.

The video, which includes nearly two dozen incidents, shows other drivers being forced to slam on the brakes or swerve to avoid a crash while the reckless driver speeds on through the intersections.

One near-miss also involved an ambulance that had its lights and sirens activated.

All were in the past year.

"(This) illustrates how dangerous red-light running can be," officials said. "Please, don't drive distracted or impatiently, and stop on red."

They noted that Howard County has 26 active camera sites monitoring 18 intersections in the county, and a 2023 analysis determined that red light running at enforced sites reduced by 56 percent when compared to the sites' initial activation.

