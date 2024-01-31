Armed, Dangerous Murder Suspect Wanted In Kentucky Apprehended Near Howard County Motel: Police

Louisville resident Tho Luong, 41, who was on the run after a woman was found dead on Tuesday in Kentucky, has been arrested and is waiting to be extradited back to face the charges.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, a state police spokesperson said that Luong and his 2011 black BMW were found at a motel in the 8000 block of Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City, leading to his arrest.

Luong was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Waterloo Barrack to be processed on the murder charge.

"The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit authored search and seizure warrants on the vehicle and location where Luong was arrested," officials said. "Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scene for evidence."

Police in Louisville issued an alert earlier this week after they conducted a welfare check on Luong's alleged victim, who was found dead inside a home on Monday.

According to state police, troopers are assisting detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department with the ongoing investigation. Luong is being held at the Howard County Detention Center until he can be returned to Kentucky.

