Worker Killed By Dump Truck In Joppa Work Zone Crash On I-95, State Police Say (Updated)

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Maryland 152 overpass in Joppa, where there was a crash involving a pedestrian and dump truck.

According to the preliminary investigation, a dump truck in the work zone was backing up with it struck a worker.

There have been several crashes on I-95 in the past several days in Harford County that have tied up traffic.

Police say that the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

No other injuries were reported.

One right lane was temporarily closed on I-95 during the crash investigation.

This is a developing story.

