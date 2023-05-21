Woman Taken To Shock Trauma Center After Harford County Shooting: Sheriff

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the 200 block of Perrywood Court, where there was a report of a gunshot in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, deputies from the sheriff's office found evidence of a shooting at the reported location, but there was no victim.

Minutes later, at 12:35 p.m., deputies were alerted by members of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center that a woman had walked in and was the victim of a shooting.

The victim, Edgewood resident Shemeka Crawford, 31, was reportedly shot on Perrywood Court by unknown suspects, and she was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were released by the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office by calling (443) 409-3555.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.