Winning $50K 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At Bel Air 7-Eleven

Officials say that the five-figure winner was sold at 7-Eleven on Conowingo Road in Bel Air, the biggest win out of nearly 7,000 others who can claim prizes ranging between $4 and $100.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, July 18 were 24-27-32-47-66 with a Powerball of 26.

It marks the 36th third-tier winner sold in Maryland so far in 2024.

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location."

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $91 million for Friday's drawing, with an estimated cash option of $43.7 million.

