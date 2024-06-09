Weeks-Long 24-Hour Closure, Detour Planned On MD-24 In Harford County: Mdta

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced a temporary 24-hour closure and detour of the right-turn from northbound MD 24 (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway) to eastbound Singer Road ​beginning at 6 p.m. on June 9.

It is expected to be in effect 24 hours a day through mid-July.

Officials say that the closure is to allow crews to replace a 35-foot section of damaged corrugated metal pipe at the southeast corner of the intersection with a new reinforced concrete pipe.

No other turns in the area will be impacted.

According to the MDTSHA, driver heading from northbound MD 24 to eastbound Singer Road will be directed to use eastbound Wheel Road to southbound MD 924 (Emmorton Road) to proceed back to Singer Road.

There will be temporary traffic signs, arrow boards, barrels, and cones to help direct motorists through the area.

