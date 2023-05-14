Weather Officials Confirm Tornado Actually Touched Down In Harford County

An “EF-0” tornado brought whipping winds upwards of 75 mph on Saturday, April 22 with a near seven-mile path across a stretch Baltimore County and Harford County, the agency confirmed over the weekend.

Previously, the NWS only confirmed that it struck in Montgomery County.

According to officials, the tornado struck Fork in Baltimore County at approximately 3:18 p.m. on April 22, before making its way to Bel Air in Harford County at 3:26 p.m. that afternoon.

“The tornado was on the ground intermittently for eight minutes, but it produced a fair amount of tree damage along its nearly seven-mile path,” the National Weather Service reported. “Wind gusts where it caused noted damage were estimated 70 mph to 75 mph.”

In Fork, a tree was downed, taking out power poles and lines near the intersection of Sunshine Avenue and Harford Road before strengthening near the Harford County border, where other tree limbs and trees were strewn about.

Other affected properties, according to the National Weather Service, were reported on:

Old Fallston Road;

Watervale Road;

Waters Avenue;

Red Pump Road;

Fox Den Road;

Vale Road.

Approximately 10 trees were also found in a nearby park, and eye witnesses reported seeing the rotating funnel as it passed through the area.

