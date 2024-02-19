Vacant Home Known To Be Vandalized In Joppa Torched During Holiday Weekend: Fire Marshal

Dozens of firefighters were called late on Saturday afternoon to the 3400 block of Dorothy Avenue in Joppa, where a neighbor reported that a home was torched, though no possible suspects have been identified.

It took crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and nearby agencies approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, according to the fire marshal, though not before the residence was gutted and caused an estimated $50,000 in cash.

According to the fire marshal, "the home has been vacant for years and has been subject to vandalism."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact fire investigators by calling (410) 386-3050.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.