Utility Worker, Homeowner Killed In Harford County House Explosion Identified By Fire Marshal

Homeowner Ray Corkran, Jr., 73, and BGE utility employee Jose Rodriduez-Alvarado were both killed in Bel Air when a gas leak led to a massive explosion that rocked the neighborhood and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 11, first responders were called to the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air, to investigate a reported gas leak that was followed by an explosion, officials say.

The explosion sent debris flying across the street and onto neighboring properties, prompting a massive search and rescue effort in the neighborhood.

Several neighboring homes were also damaged during the incident..

Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said that it was "one of the largest explosion (he has) every seen" in nearly two decades on the job.

"We will have to document each and every one of the houses that were affected by the explosion," he told a resident at a Sunday morning conference. "Multiple investigators are coming from across the state to assist, including our partners at ATF.

"Due to the blast radius, there's going to be multiple structures affected, so investigators have to document each and every one of those and figure out how far the blast radius was."

According to officials Deputy State Fire Marshals and ATF agents have concluded their on-scene investigation as of Monday, Aug. 12, and turned the scene over to the insurance representatives

Crews have also begun cleaning up "the copious debris strewn throughout the neighborhood, and restoration companies are beginning to make repairs to nearby homes."

Investigators are now focusing on reviewing evidence collected at the scene on Sunday, including physical items such as gas and electrical piping, interviews, video surveillance, and data from BGE.

"Our hearts are broken for the two victims and their families. Our team of highly qualified investigators and our partners at ATF are dedicated to providing an answer that will lead to safer communities," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated.

"A tragedy of this size is heart-wrenching for Maryland."

The explosion remains under investigation.

