US Route 1 Closed In Bel Air For Fatal Crash Investigation (Developing)

One person was killed in a Harford County crash on Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.

US-1 is closed in both directions in Bel Air.
US-1 is closed in both directions in Bel Air. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
First responders from several agencies in Northern Maryland were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of the Bel Air Bypass (US Route 1) near Rock Spring Road in Bel Air.

Traffic on US-1 was closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

