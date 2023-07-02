Two Men, Family Dog Killed In Double Harford County Shooting: Sheriff

Pennsylvania native Steven Nolan, 53, is in custody for his alleged role in the murders of Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, both of Pylesville, who were found dead shortly after 8:45 p.m. on July 1.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville on Saturday night, where there was a reported shooting with at least two victims who were down.

Upon arrival, they found Witherite and Octavec suffering from gunshot wounds and they were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Their family dog was also shot and killed.

According to investigators, Nolan shot Witherite inside the home and Octavec outside before fleeing. It is unclear when the dog was killed.

He was taken into custody approximately two hours after the shooting in Pennsylvania. No motive for the double fatal shooting has been announced by investigators.

Charges are pending for Nolan in Harford County, as he is being held in a Pennsylvania jail pending his return to Maryland.

The investigation is ongoing.

