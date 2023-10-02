Fair 79°

SHARE

Truck Striking Overpass On I-95 Shuts Down Traffic In Harford County (Photos)

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-95 in Harford County on Monday afternoon after a truck struck an overpass and caused a massive fuel spill.

The scene of the crash on I-95
The scene of the crash on I-95 Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
The aftermath of the crash.
The aftermath of the crash. Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
The scene of the Harford County crash.
The scene of the Harford County crash. Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, crews from several area fire departments were called to I-95 after a vehicle struck the MD-24 overpass and left one driver injured and traffic tied up in the area.

Firefighters worked to control fuel that was leaking from several vehicles, according to officials, though it unclear when the scene would be cleared.

One driver was reportedly injured in the crash, which left traffic completely at a half as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the right shoulder was opened up to allow some motorists to pass the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is under investigation. 

 This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE