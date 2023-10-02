Truck Striking Overpass On I-95 Shuts Down Traffic In Harford County (Photos)

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, crews from several area fire departments were called to I-95 after a vehicle struck the MD-24 overpass and left one driver injured and traffic tied up in the area.

Firefighters worked to control fuel that was leaking from several vehicles, according to officials, though it unclear when the scene would be cleared.

One driver was reportedly injured in the crash, which left traffic completely at a half as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the right shoulder was opened up to allow some motorists to pass the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

