Trees Topple Onto Homes In Harford County During Thunderstorms (Photos)

First responders were busy in White Hall, Bel Air, Street, and other area neighborhoods as Harford County Fire and EMS personnel dealt with dozens of calls during the storm.

At least three people were rescued from homes, though no injuries were initially reported in the storm's infancy.

Damaging winds and rain are expected to persist in the region through the evening.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

