Traffic Tied Up On I-95 For Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

Traffic was delayed on I-95 on Sunday afternoon in Harford County, where there was a crash that left three lanes blocked in Edgewood.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
An alert was issued by the Harford County Fire and EMS department shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 4, where there were crews in the northbound lanes of the interstate near MD-24 in Edgewood.

Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

No details about the vehicle crash have been released.

