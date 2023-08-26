Three Adults, Teen Killed In Mass Shooting Inside Harford County Apartment, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to the 300 block of Trimble Road to investigate what they thought initially was an active shooter situation.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that the caller advised that they saw a man enter an apartment building armed with a handgun before hearing multiple gunshots ring out.

However, when deputies arrived within minutes and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead inside the apartment by first responders and a fourth died after being rushed to an area hospital.

The incident was isolated to one apartment building, and just on apartment, Gahler noted. There was no forced entry into the unit, and it is believed the shooter was let inside the home.

According to investigators, it is believed that the shooting suspect was among the four who were killed in the shooting.

Following the shooting and subsequent investigation, the building was evacuated.

Gahler did not release the names of any victims, and there has been no motive established.

“It’s another tragic day for the Harford County community,” the sheriff said. “This is not the first multiple fatality shooting incident that our county has seen. This is a tragic day for our community.”

