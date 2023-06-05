Three Accused Of Attempted Murder During Edgewood Robbery: Sheriff

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, June 2, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive in Edgewood to investigate a stabbing that left local resident William Merrill McKinney, 39, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Responding deputies were able to provide enough aid until McKinney was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation led sheriff’s deputies to identify a trio of suspects who were arrested without incident. The three men were charged with multiple counts of assault and attempted second-degree murder:

Daniel Mason, 34, of Edgewood;

Tremayne Foster, 25, of Edgewood;

Tyron Brown-White, 33, of Nottingham.

Mason was also charged with armed robbery and robbery. Each are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

McKinney is expected to survive, officials stated.

