Teen Killed At MD McDonald's Remembered As 'Remarkable Individual With Infectious Personality'

Kam “KJ” Faison was assaulted at the fast food restaurant on Monday, Aug. 21 on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace, when another minor attacked him. The teen was airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries where he died on the night of the stabbing.

Police say that the teen knew his attackers, and two suspects were arrested shortly after the fatal incident.

In response, friends and well-wishers have been quick to rally around Kam’s family, raising more than $5,000 in just one day since of a GoFundMe campaign was launched for his parents.

“Kam was a remarkable individual with an infectious personality, and many of us had the privilege of crossing paths with him in various capacities over the years,” Vernon Bradford wrote, calling his death “a senseless act of violence.”

“While we understand that words cannot bring Kam back, we aim to support the family in any way we can.”

Those interested in helping donate to the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.