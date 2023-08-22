Teen Dies After Stabbing At McDonald's In Harford County, Police Say

Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department were called on Monday afternoon to the fast food joint on Pulaski Highway, where there were multiple calls for a stabbing involving two juveniles.

Police say that a teen was airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries, where he later died on Monday night.

According to investigators, the incident was isolated between people who knew each other, and two suspects have since been arrested.

No information about the suspects or victim has been released by the department.

The investigation into the fatal incident is still ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

