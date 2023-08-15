Suspect In Custody After Man Killed In Edgewood Apartment Shooting, Sheriff Says

Michael Anthony Brown, Jr., of Brooklyn, is in trouble with the law again after being identified as the suspect in Polley's death in Edgewood in early August.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the 600 block of Longwood Court in Edgewood, where they found Polley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was ultimately identified as a suspect in the shooting, and they didn't have to go far to charge him on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

At the time he was connected to the murder, he was already in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He is now charged in Harford County with multiple counts of murder, assault, and other related offenses.

No additional charges have been filed, and no additional information is expected to be released.

It remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.