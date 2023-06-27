Partly Cloudy 81°

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts Of DMV Region Amid Latest Bout Of Wild Weather

Some parts of the DMV region can expect extreme weather to continue as storms bringing hail and whipping winds continue to roll through the area.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of Maryland and Virginia.
Zak Failla
Some relief is on the horizon for residents in Maryland and Virginia, but not before Mother Nature goes one more round with winds reaching 60 mph and quarter-sized hail possible to fall in certain neighborhoods.

According to the National Weather Service, the "Hazardous Weather Outlook" includes the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued throughout the region.

Once the storm passes, officials say that there will be drier conditions with less humidity before things warm up and return to a proper summertime pattern by Friday, just in time for the Fourth of July.

